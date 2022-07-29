National Granny Basketball Tournaments hits the hardwood in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2022 National Granny Basketball Tournament is coming to town this weekend!

It will take place July 30-31 at the Hy-Vee Arena and is being co-hosted with the Kansas Meadowlarks team. It will be the largest tournament yet for the league with 20 teams and more than 235 players, ages 50-90, all hitting the hardwood.

And it’s all for a good cause! Each Granny Basketball team selects a charity or nonprofit to donate funds to.

The Meadowlarks’ selected charity is Noah’s Bandage Project. Four dollars of the $5 admission fee at Hy-Vee Arena and all donations will directly benefit Noah’s Bandage Project.

Players and fans also are encouraged to bring boxes of colorful adhesive bandages (or Band-Aids) to donate for children with cancer. While there, fans will have the opportunity to participate in a fun granny-shot activity for a $5 donation. Small prizes will be awarded.

Schedule for the tournament:

Friday, July 29 Courtyard by Marriott Blue Springs 5-8 p.m.

5:00 to 8:00 p.m. - “Shoot the Breeze” social for players and volunteers (tickets reserved in advance) 5:00 - Team check-in and packet pick-up (captains or designee) 6:30 - Program and announcements 8:00 p.m. - Referee and scorekeeper meetings

Saturday, July 30 Hy-Vee Arena, Kansas City, MO 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - Doors open 8:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony / Granny Circle 9:00 a.m. - Pool games begin (each team will play 3 games) 10:00 a.m. - Granny Shot fundraisers begin 4:00 p.m. - Announce raffle winners 5:00 p.m. - Evening free to explore KC or join Board Game Night at the Courtyard

Sunday, July 31 Hy-Vee Arena, Kansas City, MO 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8:00 a.m. - Single-elimination bracket play begins 12:15 p.m. - Semi-final games for Championship Bracket A 12:15 p.m. - Championship games for consolation brackets B & C 1:30 p.m. - Championship Bronze Medal Game 2:30 p.m. - National Championship Game 3:30 p.m. - Closing ceremony / Announcements

In 2022, there are more than 450 players on 41 teams in 10 states: Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and California.

