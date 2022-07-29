Missouri vs. K-State is down to single seats/standing room only

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The only tickets remaining for the Wildcats’ second home game against Missouri on September 10th are scattered single seats and standing room only, announced by Kansas State officials on Thursday.

Fans are still able to purchase a full-season ticket package or a flex season pass in order to get reserved seats together for all seven K-State home games, including the Missouri game.

The Mizzou game will kick off at 11 a.m. The week prior, the Wildcats will kick off their 2022 campaign at home against South Dakota on September 3rd. Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m.

They’ll close out nonconference play hosting Tulane on September 17th at 2 p.m.

