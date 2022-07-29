Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
A medical helicopter crashed in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday. (Source: Amber Sims via WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - First responders are on the scene of a medical helicopter crash in the south Alabama city of Andalusia.

Details are limited, but the aircraft crashed across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman.

Turman said the helicopter was en route to a hospital. The aircraft had some difficulties and crashed.

A pilot and two medics were inside the aircraft at the time, Turman said. The pilot was seriously injured, and the medics were injured.

City officials are asking the public to avoid the area as a number of power lines are down.

City and Covington County EMA personnel are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Artificial intelligence takes over school security at PPS
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Death, destruction from Kentucky floods
It will take place July 30-31 at the Hy-Vee Arena and is being co-hosted with the Kansas...
National Granny Basketball Tournament hits the hardwood in Kansas City
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House to vote on semi-automatic gun ban
FILE - This photo provided by the Ozark County, Missouri, sheriff's office shows Rebecca Ruud....
Missouri woman acquitted of murder in teen daughter’s death