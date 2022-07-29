Man who randomly fired shots near Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge sentenced to 13 years

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 39-year-old man who randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has been sentenced to 13 years for attempted first-degree murder.

Jason Westrem, of Houston Lake, Mo., fired over 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kan., and Platte County, Mo.

The shooting happened in May 2020.

Master Sgt. David Royer stopped Westrem with his vehicle, preventing further injuries and possibly multiple deaths.

“At the end of the day Mr. Royer not only saved countless of lives on the bridge, he saved Mr. Westrem from serving a life sentence for murder,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “He is truly a hero.”

One person was injured in the incident and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Authorities said Westrem had an AR-15 style weapon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.