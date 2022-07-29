Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Man who randomly fired shots near Leavenworth’s Centennial Bridge sentenced to 13 years

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted...
Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Leavenworth County Jail)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 39-year-old man who randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has been sentenced to 13 years for attempted first-degree murder.

Jason Westrem, of Houston Lake, Mo., fired over 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kan., and Platte County, Mo.

The shooting happened in May 2020.

Master Sgt. David Royer stopped Westrem with his vehicle, preventing further injuries and possibly multiple deaths.

“At the end of the day Mr. Royer not only saved countless of lives on the bridge, he saved Mr. Westrem from serving a life sentence for murder,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “He is truly a hero.”

One person was injured in the incident and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Authorities said Westrem had an AR-15 style weapon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ambulance Light
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
Missouri political poll
How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions
FILE — The SurveyUSA poll released Friday showed that the majority of Missouri voters would...
Exclusive polling shows Missouri voters would pick Trump over Biden in 2024
Eric Cole/Cole County Jail
Murder charges filed in the death of missing man found in Camden County