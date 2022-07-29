Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting

Brent Cruz.
Brent Cruz.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested in connection with an April nightclub shooting that left one man dead.

Brent Alan Cruz was arrested Thursday and booked into Harvey County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, in addition to a weapons charge. Cruz is suspected of killing 31-year-old Nyron Bowen as Bowen was walking out of a nightclub at around 1 a.m. on April 24.

The shooting happened at 1335 N. Hydraulic Ave. When officers arrived, they found Bowen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fifteen people were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting 11 people with lodging.
Firefighter injured, dog dies as Overland Park apartment fire displaces 15 people
Woman rescued from fire: Staying calm and grace of God 'got us through'
Firefighter injured, dog dies as Overland Park apartment fire displaces 15 people
Fifteen people were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting 11 people with lodging.
Overland Park apartment fire