How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are issuing a report card for lawmakers who are currently in office in a new poll conducted by SurveyUSA, exclusively for Gray TV.

The polling asked Missouri voters if they approved or disapproved of the job Governor Michael Parson, Senator Josh Hawley, and even President Joe Biden are doing. It also asked voters in the state if Donald Trump would run for President again who they would support in a possible Biden vs Trump rematch.

Read the entire poll here.

President Joe Biden won’t face another election until 2024. In the poll, 9% of Missouri voters said they strongly approved of the job he’s doing while 23% somewhat approved. Fifty-percent of Missouri voters who were polled said they strongly disapproved and 14% said they somewhat disapproved of the job the President is doing.

Former President Donald Trump has not announced his candidacy for 2024. But, if he decides to run and would face a rematch with current President Joe Biden, the poll asked voters whom they would support. Fifty-one-percent of Missouri voters polled said they would support Trump. Thirty-five-percent said they would support Biden. Another 14-percent said they were undecided.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is also up for reelection in 2024.

According to the Gray TV/SurveyUSA poll, 17% of polled Missouri voters said they strongly approve of the job he’s doing while 22% said they somewhat approved. Thirty-one-percent said they strongly disapproved while 13-percent said they somewhat disapproved.

As for Governor Parson, 46% of polled voters said they either strongly or somewhat approved while 42% said they strongly or somewhat disapproved. The Governor’s seat won’t hit the ballot until 2024.

That poll was conducted in Missouri between July 24th and 27th.

SurveyUSA said it interviewed 2,400 Missouri adults online from July24-27 using sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans. It said of the adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote. It said the pool of respondents was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

