Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

How do Missouri voters feel about the job lawmakers are doing? New polling reveals split opinions

Voters issue a report card for President Joe Biden, US Senator Josh Hawley, and Governor Michael Parson. They also weigh in on how they feel about a possible Biden & Trump 2024 rematch.
Missouri political poll
Missouri political poll(DC Bureau)
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are issuing a report card for lawmakers who are currently in office in a new poll conducted by SurveyUSA, exclusively for Gray TV.

The polling asked Missouri voters if they approved or disapproved of the job Governor Michael Parson, Senator Josh Hawley, and even President Joe Biden are doing. It also asked voters in the state if Donald Trump would run for President again who they would support in a possible Biden vs Trump rematch.

Read the entire poll here.

President Joe Biden won’t face another election until 2024. In the poll, 9% of Missouri voters said they strongly approved of the job he’s doing while 23% somewhat approved. Fifty-percent of Missouri voters who were polled said they strongly disapproved and 14% said they somewhat disapproved of the job the President is doing.

Former President Donald Trump has not announced his candidacy for 2024. But, if he decides to run and would face a rematch with current President Joe Biden, the poll asked voters whom they would support. Fifty-one-percent of Missouri voters polled said they would support Trump. Thirty-five-percent said they would support Biden. Another 14-percent said they were undecided.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is also up for reelection in 2024.

According to the Gray TV/SurveyUSA poll, 17% of polled Missouri voters said they strongly approve of the job he’s doing while 22% said they somewhat approved. Thirty-one-percent said they strongly disapproved while 13-percent said they somewhat disapproved.

As for Governor Parson, 46% of polled voters said they either strongly or somewhat approved while 42% said they strongly or somewhat disapproved. The Governor’s seat won’t hit the ballot until 2024.

That poll was conducted in Missouri between July 24th and 27th.

SurveyUSA said it interviewed 2,400 Missouri adults online from July24-27 using sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans. It said of the adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote. It said the pool of respondents was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold