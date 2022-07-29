“Hoping it fulfills its destiny:” Business owners encouraged by 18th and Vine progress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A big push to revitalize the 18th and Vine District is underway. City manager Brian Platt says 16 redevelopment projects are happening right now.

Business owners say it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve heard a lot of talk and haven’t seen a lot of action,” Armon Lasker, owner and operator of the Director’s Cut barber shop, said. “So to see the things that are taking place now, I’m actually excited about it. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Former city council member Kelvin Simmons helped cut the ribbon at the district’s grand opening in 1997.

He’s now the co-owner and developer of 1900 Vine Street LLC, leading the charge on the ‘One Nine Vine’ project. He expects the project to be completed in 2023.

“I just think of this as, again, a part of a legacy I get to be a part of,” Simmons said.

The city council gave the green light on the $25-million multi-use building – part one of a three-phase project – in February.

“It’s a continuation of culture, heritage – ensuring that what was once a significant part of the African-American community is maintained,” Simmons said.

Kelvin and local business owners say upgrades to the district are much needed.

“When you have disinvestment, you’re going to get blight,” Simmons said. “So what we’re doing now is bringing private investment to go along with public investment of the city.”

“It was surrounded by blight, and there were no destination points for people to come down,” Henry Service, owner of the Lincoln Building in the heart of the district, said.

Service filed a lawsuit against the city last year because of city-owned buildings in the area being in disrepair. It’s since been dismissed.

“Kansas City is known for jazz and barbecue. How do you have a city known for jazz without an active, vibrant jazz district?” Service said. “I’m hoping it fulfills its destiny, and I know it can.”

