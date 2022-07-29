Gender-based bathroom access is up for debate at Gardner-Edgerton schools.

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) --- USD 231 Board Member Jeff Miller proposed a policy at their meeting on Tuesday that would enforce students and staff use of the restroom based on their gender pronouns identified on their birth certificate. If that individual refuses to do so, they could face disciplinary actions from the district.

“I lost some sleep over it. I want my kiddo to be okay and the discussions that happened, I’m not sure my kid is going to be okay,” said Melanie Douglas, a Gardner-Edgerton student’s parent. “My kid isn’t out there affecting anyone else’s kid with how they want to be addressed..

Cammie Mciver, a parent, said, “When you grow up and you have to work in the real world, you’re going to use a bathroom with a transgender person and probably you’ve already had in your life, you have no idea.”

Gardner-Edgerton alumni want the community to feel safe.

“It’s not a policy, in my opinion. It’s control, it’s discrimination,” said alum JJ Briscoe.

Board Member Katie Williams is speaking out against a proposed policy that would have students and staff use bathrooms on their gender pronouns assigned at birth.

“I was not aware that it was even going to be discussed, it was not on the original agenda, so I was blindsided,” she said.

Miller said he hears from faculty, friends, and family that this is a concern in their schools. Board Member Russ Ellis wants the policy as well.

“This is going to trickle down to sports. Where do we work on this? That’s what this is kind of getting at,” said Ellis. “You either have a Y-chromosome or you don’t.”

Williams thinks this policy will not be passed but fears what could happen if it somehow does.

“For a child to grow up in that type of an environment to not have a safe place to be themselves is dangerous”, she said. “Students who are trans and non-binary and nongender conforming are four times more likely to attempt suicide.”

As a board member though, she must trust the process.

“I, myself, have to trust in the democracy that is our voting as a unified board and just have to wait and see what unfolds,” she said.

The policy is not finalized, and it will be discussed further at their board meeting on September 12th.

The district could face legal ramifications if the policy passes but they are re-drafting it to try and follow regulations regarding transgender and non-binary rights at schools. Legal counsel could be involved down the line, but it is unsure if it necessary yet.

