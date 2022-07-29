Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Firefighter injured, dog dies as Overland Park apartment fire displaces 15 people

It took longer than two hours to control the flames, the fire department stated.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire that took firefighters more than two hours to get under control has displaced more than a dozen people.

The Overland Park Fire Department stated a firefighter was also taken to the hospital, and one dog died as a result of the blaze at the Broadmoor Court Apartments.

A release stated fire and EMS agencies were called to the apartment fire in the 6600 block of West 83rd Street late Thursday night, and that there may have been a trapped victim.

While firefighters attempted to put out the multi-unit fire, they were able to rescue an adult, a child and a dog from a window. The release stated that after the apartment building roof collapsed, the firefighters pulled out of the structure.

It took longer than two hours to control the flames, the fire department stated.

A woman rescued from the Broadmoor Apartments fire recounts the overnight blaze that displaced more than a dozen people.

All of the building’s occupants were accounted for, but one dog did die in the incident. A firefighter also was injured and taken to a hospital “in stable condition,” the fire department reported.

Fifteen people were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting 11 people with lodging, according to the release.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman rescued from fire: Staying calm and grace of God 'got us through'
Brent Cruz.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
Firefighter injured, dog dies as Overland Park apartment fire displaces 15 people
Fifteen people were displaced, and the Red Cross was assisting 11 people with lodging.
Overland Park apartment fire