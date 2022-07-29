Aging & Style
Below average temperatures make way for pleasant weekend forecast

Temperatures are looking great: 5-10° below average through the weekend.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking good for today!

I think will actually see more sunshine rather than major cloud developments throughout the morning but we should begin to develop more cloud content by this afternoon.

A small opportunity for showers still exists for southern counties on the southwest side of the viewing area.

Temperatures are looking great 5-10° below average through the weekend with a better opportunity for scattered storms starting up Sunday around mid-to-late morning.

