Below average temperatures make way for pleasant weekend forecast
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking good for today!
I think will actually see more sunshine rather than major cloud developments throughout the morning but we should begin to develop more cloud content by this afternoon.
A small opportunity for showers still exists for southern counties on the southwest side of the viewing area.
Temperatures are looking great 5-10° below average through the weekend with a better opportunity for scattered storms starting up Sunday around mid-to-late morning.
