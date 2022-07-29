Advance voting locations in Johnson, Wyandotte counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas anticipates a record turnout for the August 2 primary election, Johnson and Wyandotte counties have announced their locations for voters to submit their ballots before Election Day.

The following are early voting locations for those counties:

JOHNSON COUNTY

July 16 – Aug.1

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting), Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 1

Arts and Heritage Center - 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park



Hilltop Conference Center Blue Valley - 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park



Johnson County Election Office - 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe (8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday - Friday)



July 16 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

Johnson County Library, Lackman Building - 15345 W. 87th Street Pkwy., Lenexa



Johnson County Northeast Offices - 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission



Johnson County Sunset Office Building - 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe



Johnson County Library, Monticello - 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee



New Century Fieldhouse - 551 New Century Pkwy., New Century



Olathe Indian Creek Library - 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe



July 23 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center - 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park



Leawood City Hall - 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood



Johnson County Library, Oak Park - 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park



Olathe Fire Administration - 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe



Shawnee City Hall - 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (Shawnee City Hall will not be open on Monday, July 25.)



Tomahawk Ridge Community Center - 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park



Westwood City Hall - 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood



WYANDOTTE COUNTY

Wyandotte County Election Office | 850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, August 1: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Noon

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center | 2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS

Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday August 1: CLOSED

Eisenhower Recreation Center | 2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, KS

Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday August 1: CLOSED

Kane Community Center | 3130 N, 122nd St, Kansas City, KS

Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday August 1: CLOSED

