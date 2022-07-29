Aging & Style
Advance voting locations in Johnson, Wyandotte counties

FILE — Johnson and Wyandotte counties have announced their locations for voters to submit their ballots before Election Day.(Live 5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas anticipates a record turnout for the August 2 primary election, Johnson and Wyandotte counties have announced their locations for voters to submit their ballots before Election Day.

The following are early voting locations for those counties:

JOHNSON COUNTY

July 16 – Aug.1

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting), Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Aug. 1

  • Arts and Heritage Center - 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
  • Hilltop Conference Center Blue Valley - 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park
  • Johnson County Election Office - 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe (8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday - Friday)

July 16 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

  • Johnson County Library, Lackman Building - 15345 W. 87th Street Pkwy., Lenexa
  • Johnson County Northeast Offices - 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission
  • Johnson County Sunset Office Building - 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe
  • Johnson County Library, Monticello - 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee
  • New Century Fieldhouse - 551 New Century Pkwy., New Century
  • Olathe Indian Creek Library - 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe

July 23 – 30

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday (no Sunday voting)

  • Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center - 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park
  • Leawood City Hall - 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood
  • Johnson County Library, Oak Park - 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park
  • Olathe Fire Administration - 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe
  • Shawnee City Hall - 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (Shawnee City Hall will not be open on Monday, July 25.)
  • Tomahawk Ridge Community Center - 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park
  • Westwood City Hall - 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood
WYANDOTTE COUNTY

Wyandotte County Election Office | 850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

  • Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday, August 1: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Noon

Joe Amayo/Argentine Community Center | 2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS

  • Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday August 1: CLOSED

Eisenhower Recreation Center | 2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, KS

  • Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday August 1: CLOSED

Kane Community Center | 3130 N, 122nd St, Kansas City, KS

  • Saturday July 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday July 25 - Friday July 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday July 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday August 1: CLOSED

For more information from Wyandotte County on ballot drop boxes, click here.

For more Elections stories, click here.

