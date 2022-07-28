Royals trade Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees, will receive three prospects back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees.

The Royals confirmed late Wednesday that they will receive three minor-league pitchers in return.

TJ Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain are heading to the Royals, bringing the team’s roster to 39 players. They will announce a roster move tomorrow.

Two of the pitchers are considered Top 30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, according to MLB.com.

Benintendi was the Royals’ All-Star representative in 2022.

“Andrew Benintendi is a true professional and a great example of how a winning player prepares and competes,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “It was an absolute joy for all of us with the Royals to have him with our organization and in our city.”

The Royals and Yankees play a four-game set beginning on Thursday.

