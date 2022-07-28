Aging & Style
Royals trade Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees, will receive three prospects back

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi slides across home plate to score against the Detroit...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi slides across home plate to score against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees.

The Royals confirmed late Wednesday that they will receive three minor-league pitchers in return.

TJ Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain are heading to the Royals, bringing the team’s roster to 39 players. They will announce a roster move tomorrow.

Two of the pitchers are considered Top 30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, according to MLB.com.

Benintendi was the Royals’ All-Star representative in 2022.

“Andrew Benintendi is a true professional and a great example of how a winning player prepares and competes,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “It was an absolute joy for all of us with the Royals to have him with our organization and in our city.”

The Royals and Yankees play a four-game set beginning on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

