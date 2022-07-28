Report: Chiefs sign veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After losing Melvin Ingram in the offseason, the Chiefs addressed their defensive line with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, they shored up the defensive end position with a veteran free agent signing.

Carlos Dunlap, who has totaled 96 sacks in his 12-year career, is headed to Kansas City on a one-year, $8 million deal, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dunlap accounted for 8.5 sacks last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

He will join fellow ex-Seahawk Frank Clark, highly touted rookie George Karlaftis, Michael Danna, Joshua Kaindoah and others along the Chiefs defensive line.

