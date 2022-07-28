Aging & Style
Report: Chiefs sign veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After losing Melvin Ingram in the offseason, the Chiefs addressed their defensive line with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

On Thursday, they shored up the defensive end position with a veteran free agent signing.

Carlos Dunlap, who has totaled 96 sacks in his 12-year career, is headed to Kansas City on a one-year, $8 million deal, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dunlap accounted for 8.5 sacks last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

He will join fellow ex-Seahawk Frank Clark, highly touted rookie George Karlaftis, Michael Danna, Joshua Kaindoah and others along the Chiefs defensive line.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

