Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election.

Abortion

Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.

The poll also asked if respondents agreed or disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The majority, 49%, of those polled said they disagree with the decision, while 37% agreed with the decision.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Missouri’s trigger law took effect, which immediately banned abortions in the state. SurveyUSA found 63% of those asked opposed that state law and 22% support it.

Marijuana & Police Funding

The majority of Missourians support legalizing recreational marijuana. The poll concluded that 62% of those asked support the legalizing, 26% feel it should remain against the law and 12% were not sure.

When the question turned to law enforcement funding, 52% of those asked feel they should receive more funding, 22% said they should get the same amount, 11% voted for less funding and 16% were unsure.

Economy

Missourians were asked to weigh in on the country’s economy. 48% of respondents said they are worse off financially than before the pandemic, 39% said they were about the same and 10% voted they were about the same.

When asked who is most to blame for inflation, 45% said President Joe Biden. Corporations focused on profits received 22% of the vote while Republicans in congress got 10%.

About the Poll

SurveyUSA conducted polling exclusively for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA) and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

The survey was conducted by interviewing 2,400 Missouri adults online from 07/24/22 through 07/27/22. Of those adults, 1,981 were identified as being registered to vote, of which 787 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in the Republican primary and 547 were determined to be likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Among those interviewed, 1,591 were determined likely to vote in the November general election.

The survey pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership, according to SurveyUSA.

