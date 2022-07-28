Aging & Style
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flying billboard for a formidable Chiefs fan foe was spotted in Topeka on Thursday.

Multiple calls and messages from 13 NEWS viewers alerted us to the New England Patriots’ team plane being on the tarmac at Topeka Regional Airport.

13 NEWS learned that the plane, which is owned by Eastern Airlines and used by the team when they travel, is used to transport U.S. Troops in the offseason.

Officials tell us the aircraft was in Topeka to pick up soldiers from Fort Riley and take them to a military installation in California.

