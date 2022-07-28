Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flying billboard for a formidable Chiefs fan foe was spotted in Topeka on Thursday.

Multiple calls and messages from 13 NEWS viewers alerted us to the New England Patriots’ team plane being on the tarmac at Topeka Regional Airport.

13 NEWS learned that the plane, which is owned by Eastern Airlines and used by the team when they travel, is used to transport U.S. Troops in the offseason.

Officials tell us the aircraft was in Topeka to pick up soldiers from Fort Riley and take them to a military installation in California.

If you see something happening that we need to know about, feel free to send us a tip here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.