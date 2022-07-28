Aging & Style
New poll show leaders emerging in Missouri’s US Senate race

Gray TV has teamed up with Survey USA to conduct polling of voters across the state before Tuesday’s primary election.
The primary election is on Tuesday in Missouri.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With days to go before Tuesday’s primary election, Gray TV has teamed up with Survey USA to uncover how voters are feeling across the state. The polling shows leaders emerging in the crowded race for U.S. Senate.

The exclusive polling conducted by Survey USA shows incumbent attorney general Eric Schmitt pulling away from the pack with an 8 point lead.

Read the entire poll here.

If voters went to the polls today, the polling shows Schmitt would take 28% of the possible vote. Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens would take 20%. The poll places incumbent U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler in third, followed by Congressman Billy Long.

For the Democrats, polling shows Trudy Busch Valentine with a sweeping lead, with 40% of the potential vote over second place Lucas Kunce.

The poll also reflects on another challenge the winning democrat and republican will face in November.

Former republican John Wood plans to run as an independent.

Meanwhile, for Republicans in Missouri the endorsement of former President Donald Trump also carries weight. The poll shows 44% of GOP voters said they’d be more likely to support a candidate if they have Trump’s backing. Trump has not yet endorsed any candidate in the race.

Survey USA interviewed around 2400 people in Missouri for that poll.

Election polling places open at 6 am on Tuesday and stay open until 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

