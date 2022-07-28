Aging & Style
Mavericks announce new hockey affiliation with Seattle Kraken

The Mavericks will serve as the ECHL affiliate for the Kraken and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a five-year affiliation with the Calgary Flames, the Kansas City Mavericks will play as an affiliate for a new NHL team.

Team owner, Lamar Hunt Jr. announced Thursday that the Mavericks entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

The Mavericks will serve as the ECHL affiliate for the Kraken and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, starting in the 2022-23 season, the team confirmed.

The Mavericks are set to open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Oct. 22 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The Kraken completed their debut 2021-2022 season in last place in the Pacific Division.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

