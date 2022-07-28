Aging & Style
Man accused of killing NKC officer will remain in jail after waiving bond hearing

Joshua Rocha was charged with murder in the shooting death of North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel Velasquez.(Clay County Jail, NKC Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man accused of gunning down a North Kansas City officer during a traffic stop last week will remain in jail, after his attorney waived a bond reduction hearing in Clay County.

Joshua Rocha, 24, was set to appear in front of a judge Thursday for a bond reduction hearing. He has been held in the Clay County jail without bond since being charged last week with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Rocha’s public defender, though, moved to waive the hearing. Now Rocha will remain behind bars as his team prepares for his next court date, a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2.

Rocha is accused of shooting and killing North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, during a traffic stop July 19 at 21st Street and Clay Street. Vasquez had stopped Rocha’s vehicle because of expired tags. A manhunt ensued, and Rocha ended up turning himself in, according to police.

Vasquez was laid to rest during a funeral Wednesday that included thousands of local police and sheriff’s deputies, along with family, friends and members of the public.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

