Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

KCPD hopes first citywide job fair will help address staffing concerns

Department has lost hundreds of positions recently, interim chief says.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is hosting their first ever citywide job fair Thursday in an effort to help address ongoing staffing concerns

The department is looking to hire for officer and civilian jobs. Interim Chief Joseph Mabin said KCPD has lost around 100 civilian positions and 200 officer jobs recently.

There will also be around 35 different businesses from across the Kansas City metro hiring as well.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple at 1330 E. Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City, MO.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was live Thursday morning on KCPD’s staffing issues and the department’s strategy moving forward. (See that video above)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Rocha was charged with murder in the shooting death of North Kansas City Police...
Man accused of killing NKC officer will remain in jail after waiving bond hearing
KCPD is holding a hiring event to help with staffing issues.
KCPD hiring event
The celebrations for baseball legend Buck O’Neil finally getting inducted into the Baseball...
Monarchs pay tribute to Buck O’Neil at Legends Field
Authorities in Johnson County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gardner.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gardner, no police officer injured