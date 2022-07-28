KCPD hopes first citywide job fair will help address staffing concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is hosting their first ever citywide job fair Thursday in an effort to help address ongoing staffing concerns

The department is looking to hire for officer and civilian jobs. Interim Chief Joseph Mabin said KCPD has lost around 100 civilian positions and 200 officer jobs recently.

There will also be around 35 different businesses from across the Kansas City metro hiring as well.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple at 1330 E. Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City, MO.

