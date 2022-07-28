Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Kansas City Super Fan

Kansas man faces trial for alleged actions in Jan. 6 riot

Michael Eckerman
Michael Eckerman(Dept. of Justice case file)
By Alex Carter and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) - A Kansas man accused of assaulting a federal officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go to trial on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a federal judge has ruled.

A federal judge this week set a Nov. 28 trial date for Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, The Kansas City Star reportedHe will be the first Kansan charged in the Capitol riot to face trial.

Michael Eckerman of Wichita will be the first Kansas charged in the Capitol riot to face trial.
Michael Eckerman of Wichita will be the first Kansas charged in the Capitol riot to face trial.(Dept. of Justice case file)

The felony charges against Eckerman include civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

His attorney declined to comment on Thursday, The Star reported.

Charging documents allege that Eckerman entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and at one point pushed a Capitol Police officer, who fell down a small set of stairs and was sprayed with a fire extinguisher by an unknown person, according to the documents. That allowed the crowd to move past the police.

Eckerman and two women with him then went to Statuary Hall on the second floor, where he pushed his way forward to another police line and yelled at officers for several minutes, according to court records.

He then took a picture in front of the portrait of George Washington and left the building.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A SurveyUSA poll released July 28, 2022 has Eric Schmitt & Trudy Busch Valentine winning their...
Exclusive polling has Schmitt, Valentine squaring off to replace U.S. Senator Blunt
Both directions of Interstate 64 at Hampton were closed Thursday due to flash flooding.
Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis
Yard signs for and against a state constitutional amendment are seen throughout the Wichita,...
Abortion amendment in Kansas grabbing national attention, record spending. Here’s why.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap motions to fans during the second half of an NFL...
Report: Chiefs sign veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap