Kansas early voting numbers well ahead of pace in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The August 2 primary in Kansas is expected to turn out large voter numbers despite it not being a general election.

A main catalyst is the “Value Them Both” amendment which could lead to amending the Kansas Constitution and potentially eliminating the guaranteed right to abortion in the state.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office released early voting Thursday morning, and they reflect what election officials have forecasted: a significant turnout.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 118,670 advance ballots mailed and 44,139 advance ballots returned, compared to 50,404 sent and 21,244 returned in 2018.

The secretary of state’s Twitter account also reported 87,350 advance ballots have been filed in person, compared to July 27, 2018, when there were 26,754 in person.

The party affiliation for ballots submitted is as follows, as of Wednesday morning:

Advance ballots mailed Advance ballots returned Advance ballots in person (D) 52,713 (D) 23,551 (D) 43,649 (R) 48,851 (R) 22,678 (R) 50,333 (L) 690 (L) 239 (L) 533 (U) 17,416 (U) 6,397 (U) 16,182

The report stated 163,562 ballots had been cast with a ballot return rate of 44.2 percent

