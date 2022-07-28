Aging & Style
How to navigate a down market

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The down market may have you wondering if there are potential ways to lower risk, but still participate in market gains. For advice on how to navigate the significant drop in the stock market, Grace sat down with Jonathon McCoy from Market Advisory Group. You can submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

