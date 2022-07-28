Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

First-degree murder charge dismissed against 19-year-old Kansas City man charged in Mission double-shooting

One person has been killed in a double-shooting Sunday night in Mission.
One person has been killed in a double-shooting Sunday night in Mission.(Greg Milota/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) --- A first-degree murder charge against a 19-year-old Kansas City teen has been dismissed.

Robert L. Jones was charged earlier this year in connection to a double-shooting that killed a teenager in Mission.

The shooting, which happened on April 10 in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive, killed one teenager and injured a second teen.

The murder charge was dropped against Jones during a July 12 hearing in Johnson County. He spent three months in jail.

Available court records online do not explain why the charged was dropped against him.

Attorneys for Jones are now requesting the arrest to be expunged from his record.

That hearing will be held Aug. 18 in Johnson County, Kan.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi slides across home plate to score against the Detroit...
Royals trade Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees, will receive three prospects back
Less than a week till the August Primary. All eyes are on the U.S. Senate in Missouri. In the...
Candidate spotlight: Eric Schmitt, candidate in the U.S. Senate GOP primary in Missouri
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Kansas City mother shot while with her children
A mother is recovering from gunshot wounds after what she said was a targeted shooting at her...
Kansas City mother shot while with her children