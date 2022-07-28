First-degree murder charge dismissed against 19-year-old Kansas City man charged in Mission double-shooting

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) --- A first-degree murder charge against a 19-year-old Kansas City teen has been dismissed.

Robert L. Jones was charged earlier this year in connection to a double-shooting that killed a teenager in Mission.

The shooting, which happened on April 10 in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive, killed one teenager and injured a second teen.

The murder charge was dropped against Jones during a July 12 hearing in Johnson County. He spent three months in jail.

Available court records online do not explain why the charged was dropped against him.

Attorneys for Jones are now requesting the arrest to be expunged from his record.

That hearing will be held Aug. 18 in Johnson County, Kan.

