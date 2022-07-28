Candidate spotlight: Eric Schmitt, candidate in the U.S. Senate GOP primary in Missouri

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week until the August primary, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate in Missouri.

In the latest poll conducted by Emerson College, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the race with 33% of the “very likely” vote.

“You guys ready to win? Yeah! Let’s do it,” Schmitt told a packed room at Tiff n Jay’s in Lees Summit Saturday.

For his campaign stop, he looked to some Republican star power to get his message out.

“We’re going to retake the Senate! Which is why I’m here to support by friend Eric Schmitt for United States Senate,” said Senator Ted Cruz, Texas.

Cruz is stumping with AG Schmitt as he campaigns across the state.

“The eyes of the entire country are on the state of Missouri and this race matters,” said Cruz.

A race, Schmitt said he’s ready to win by doing what he’s always done, which is fighting for Missouri.

“My job right now as your Attorney General is simple. I get up in the morning, I go to work, and I sue Joe Biden,” said Schmitt.

Since taking office in 2019, Schmitt has led a firestorm of lawsuits.

“As your Attorney General we were the first state in the country to sue Communist China for unleashing the coronavirus on the world,” The Attorney General told the crowd. “We sued on the XL Keystone pipeline, we’ve sued on drilling on federal lands and off-shore drilling, and we’ve got to put a stop to it.”

Schmitt also touted his battle against Critical Race Theory in schools, gender identity education and challenging school districts over coronavirus policies.

“As your AG, I have been unafraid to take on folks who seek to mask 5-year-olds all day long, we sued 47 school districts and I’ll do it again if they try again,” said Schmitt.

Just like his fellow candidates, Schmitt said the country is in crisis.

“They want to fundamentally change this country forever, we’re not going to let them, we’re not going to let them do it,” said Schmitt.

He said what’s needed now is a strong conservative leader, like him.

“We need proven fighters to go to DC and by the way I don’t care if I’m the most popular guy in DC. I couldn’t care less if I’m invited to a cocktail party. I’m going there to represent you to disrupt what’s happening right now to protect this republic,” said Schmitt.

In addition to Senator Cruz, on Monday Schmitt also landed the endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He also has the backing of several other Republican leaders and organizations.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.