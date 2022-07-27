Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful to run overnight

The number one daytime drama.
The number one daytime drama.(CBS)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Due to funeral service coverage for Ofc. Daniel Vasquez, two CBS shows will run in the overnight hours.

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless will air from 12:37-1:37 a.m. on Thursday.

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air from 1:37-2:07 a.m.

Anyone unable to watch during those times can find the recorded shows on CBS.com.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The scene inside Vineyard Church before Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's funeral service.
LIVE BLOG: Funeral services for fallen North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
FILE
Moran, Marshall praise installation of new Amelia Earhart statue in D.C.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
A memorial at the North Kansas City Police Department pays tribute to Officer Daniel Vasquez.
WATCH: Funeral Wednesday for fallen North KC Officer Daniel Vasquez