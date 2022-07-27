‘We’re behind them’: Crowds show support for police community during funeral procession

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people lined Armour Road as the procession for Officer Daniel Vasquez passed through North Kansas City’s downtown.

Many carried flags and handmade signs to show their support for Vasquez and his family, as well as the local law enforcement community grieving his loss.

Like most people in the crowd, Ben Schumaker had never met Vasquez. But the Navy veteran wanted to come downtown to pay his respects. As a North Kansas City resident, he felt like it was his duty.

“When something like this happens in North Kansas City everyone is touched by it,” Schumaker said.

Kristy Cofer, who works nearby, brought her daughter to watch.

“It’s just such a tragedy and I just wanted to show we’re behind them,” Cofer said.

Lots of people are watching along Armour Rd, waiting for the funeral procession for Officer Vasquez. The procession will stop right here by the police station and city hall. pic.twitter.com/BhHjgm9B43 — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) July 27, 2022

Others came from out of town. Jack Neumyer stood with a US flag fluttering on a pole. His family had driven down from Liberty.

He is planning to enlist in the Marine Corps. He, too, felt a responsibility to greet the funeral procession.

“These guys in blue are working 365 days a year,” he said. “Even if you’ve never met them, they’re protecting you all the time.”

City offices were closed so that employees could attend the funeral service.

Officer Vasquez’s patrol car, parked by the police station, continued to draw visitors carrying candles, bouquets of flowers and small flags.

Alex Schmuke and his friend Ethan Morgan had attended the service, though they had never met the officer. After the funeral they found their way to the procession route. The heartfelt service had left an impression on them.

“The show of support is just phenomenal,” Schmuke said.

