WATCH: Former classmate of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez remembers his late friend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police academy classmate of fallen Ofc. Daniel Vasquez gave a moving eulogy of his friend during Wednesday’s funeral service.

Independence, Missouri Police Officer Nicolas Pablo was in the 171st Entrance Officer Class of the Kansas City Regional Police Academy with Vasquez.

“Having the opportunity to know who Daniel was, he would want us to be strong,” Pablo said through tears. “Because he would do the same for us.”

Officer Nicolas Pablo spoke at the funeral service for fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The officer spoke of the one word that was stressed while they were in the police academy: together.

“By the grace of God, that word was given to us for a reason. Together we made it through a long six-month training process,” he said. “Together, we sit here today and grieve, but together we will get through this by continuing to serve for the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

