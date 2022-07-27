Section of US 40 Highway closed in Independence due to drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police have shut down a section of U.S. Highway 40 due to a drive-by shooting.

The police department stated the shooting began in the area of 10800 East U.S. 40 Highway and continued westbound from a vehicle.

Officers stated eastbound and westbound 40 Highway have been closed from Sterling Avenue to 39th Street.

Police stated there have been no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

