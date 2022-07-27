Aging & Style
Section of US 40 Highway closed in Independence due to drive-by shooting

FILE — Police stated there have been no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence Police have shut down a section of U.S. Highway 40 due to a drive-by shooting.

The police department stated the shooting began in the area of 10800 East U.S. 40 Highway and continued westbound from a vehicle.

Officers stated eastbound and westbound 40 Highway have been closed from Sterling Avenue to 39th Street.

Police stated there have been no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

