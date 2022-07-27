Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.

“As housing costs have gone up and everybody knows that it’s getting harder and harder to have home ownership be attainable, what we seek to provide is a quality style housing option,” Brandon Brensing, VP of Development for the project’s developer, Ryan Companies, said.

Brensing said a proposed 446-unit apartment complex would provide just that on the corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road.

“We looked at walkability, connectivity, and then surrounding uses in compliance with the aspects of uses,” he said. “This site is bordered on all four sides by commercial and recreational uses, and it fits well with what the 135th Street corridor has been for the better part of a couple of decades.”

But neighbors in the area aren’t so sure. They’ve recently formed a Facebook group with more than 150 members in an attempt to stop the project from happening.

Group members have put up signs scattered throughout the area reading, “STOP HIGH DENSITY APARTMENTS.”

Teresa Perky has lived in Overland Park for 25 years. She said her biggest concern is traffic near the Blue Valley Recreation Sports Complex, which is right across the street. The other is traffic on 139th St. between Metcalf and Antioch.

“People are already cutting through our neighborhood to get over there to Corbin Park, Prairie Fire, to work – and so if we have 446 apartments as well, traffic is going to go through there because 135th Street is too congested already,” Perky said.

The planning commission has approved the project. Up next, Ryan Companies needs the green light from the city council.

A vote was originally set for Monday, but Ryan Companies has since filed for a continuance.

“It was solely for the reason of we wanted the neighbors’ voices to be heard and try to find meaningful resolutions, or I guess a middle ground, to what these questions or concerns might be,” Brensing said.

The new vote date is set for Aug. 15.

Brensing said a meeting between Ryan Companies and neighbors has not been scheduled yet, but they hope to do it before then.

