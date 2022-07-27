Police: Man involved in shooting incident with Gardner police wounded himself

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) --- An investigation into a shooting incident involving Gardner police determined that a 22-year-old man was wounded by his own weapon.

Olathe police provided an update on the investigation late Thursday afternoon.

Police say the injuries happened after the subject pointed a gun towards one of the officers.

The man is expected to survive.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in Johnson County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gardner.

The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 17900 block of Moonlight Road in Gardner and happened near an elementary school.

Gardner police officers were dispatched to the area on a welfare check of a potentially suicidal male.

Police encountered a 22-year-old white male who was armed with a handgun.

The Olathe Police Department, who has provided the updates on the case, said the man pointed the handgun towards the officers.

The officer then fired his handgun at the individual. The individual was taken into custody and is being treated for what police are calling a “potential self-inflicted” gunshot wound.

No officer was injured. The individual who was shot was taken to the hospital, but the condition of that person is unknown at this time.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated for the case, according to Olathe police.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard for cases like these.

