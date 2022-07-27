Aging & Style
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gardner, no police officer injured

There is a large police presence near an elementary school in Gardner.
There is a large police presence near an elementary school in Gardner.(Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan and Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) --- Authorities in Johnson County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gardner.

The shooting happened a little bit after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 17900 block of Moonlight Road in Gardner and happened near an elementary school.

No officer was injured. The individual who was shot was taken to the hospital, but the condition of that person is unknown at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still be investigated by police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

