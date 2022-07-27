Moran, Marshall praise installation of new Amelia Earhart statue in D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both of Kansas’ elected U.S. Senators took to the Senate Floor on Tuesday to preview a bronze Amelia Earhart statue to be unveiled in the National Statuary on Wednesday and express their gratitude.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate Floor on Tuesday, July 26, a day before a bronze Amelia Earhart statue was to be unveiled in the U.S. Capitol as part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, to preview the ceremony.

“Amelia Earhart, the most famous woman in aviation, soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers,” said Sen. Moran. “But before she became known worldwide as the ‘Queen of the Air,’ she was the daughter of a small town in Kansas, Atchison. She captivated the hearts and the minds of many and inspired the next generation of pilots to love the sky in the same way she did. Undeniably, the state of Kansas has a long history steeped in the aviation industry, but without pioneers like Amelia Earhart, our state would not be the epicenter of aviation that it is today.”

According to the Federal Aviation Association, Earhart was born in Atchison on July 24, 1897, and lived in her family home built by her grandfather, Judge Alfred G. Otis.

“Now, in celebration of her accomplishments and legacy, Amelia Earhart will join President Dwight D. Eisenhower as bronze beacons representing Kansas in our nation’s Capitol,” continued Sen. Moran. “I look forward to the dedication ceremony on Wednesday and seeing Kansans fill Statuary Hall to honor and preserve Amelia Earhart’s legacy.”

Moran noted that each state legislature chooses two statues of individuals to represent their state as part of the National Statuary Collection. He said the dedication and unveiling ceremony for the Earhart statue will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Three days after what would have been Earhart’s 125th birthday.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) also spoke on the Senate Floor after the Sunflower State waited more than two decades to replace the statue of fellow Atchison native and former U.S. Senator John Ingalls.

“Kansans and especially the people of Atchison persevered, just as Amelia did in her pursuit of flight, to coordinate and create a bronze statue and limestone base – an appropriate nod to our state’s signature natural stone,” Marshall said. “While Amelia was a pioneer for aviators everywhere, she is still today a role model for every person, but especially for women and young girls who strive to break barriers and achieve their dreams despite the odds being against them. In my home state of Kansas, Amelia’s legacy lives on and continues to know no limits…”

According to the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, Moran and Marshall will be joined by state leaders and leaders from the aviation industry - including sponsors Blue Origin, Spirit AeroSystems, Textron Aviation and Airbus America, Inc.

