LIVE BLOG: Funeral services for fallen North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds are expected to gather in the Northland at Wednesday morning’s funeral services for Officer Daniel Vasquez.
The services are set to take place at Vineyard Church starting at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral procession through North Kansas City. The burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
To watch the funeral service coverage live, click here.
The following blog is a compilation of government and law enforcement agencies, community leaders and reporters posting about the day’s events.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.