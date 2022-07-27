LIVE BLOG: Funeral services for fallen North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds are expected to gather in the Northland at Wednesday morning’s funeral services for Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The services are set to take place at Vineyard Church starting at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral procession through North Kansas City. The burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

The following blog is a compilation of government and law enforcement agencies, community leaders and reporters posting about the day’s events.

“Give Blaize a hug for us. We’ll take it from here.” - A member of Officer Vazquez’s graduating class in the police academy.



Blaize Madrid Evans, 22, died in the line of duty last September. Blaize was in the same graduating class, along with Vasquez’s fiancé, Katie. — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) July 27, 2022

Members of the Independence Fire & @kcpolice departments hang a flag over Shoal Creek Parkway as they await Officer Daniel Vasquez’s funeral procession. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/P9UsePpWuf — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) July 27, 2022

The Celebration of Life for Officer Daniel Francisco Vasquez is underway at Vineyard Church in North Kansas City.



Officer Vasquez was a first generation Mexican-American born in Kansas City, Kansas. His funeral service is being held in English & Spanish pic.twitter.com/mhyTK8IkKE — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) July 27, 2022

RIP Officer Vasquez

We will take it from here pic.twitter.com/Q6u58JYn81 — KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline (@KCCrimeStop) July 27, 2022

Later today Officer Daniel Vasquez will be laid to rest here at White Chapel Funeral Home and Gardens in Gladstone. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/QslON9iOrZ — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 27, 2022

People are still putting out flags and flowers on Vasquez’s police vehicle. https://t.co/rL1rR9sH1s pic.twitter.com/eHro9Uer3h — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) July 27, 2022

Our prayers and support will be with Officer Daniel Vasquez’s family, friends, and The North Kansas City Police Department as they lay him to rest today. pic.twitter.com/y8cwV7j0Xr — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 27, 2022

We are preparing for coverage of the funeral and procession of NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez. Our coverage will start just before 9am on KCTV5. Posted by Nathan Vickers KCTV5 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

North Kansas City is prepared for the funeral procession for Officer Daniel Vasquez. Our coverage begins at 9. .@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Vho3NiqJfO — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) July 27, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Police officers from all over the metro are arriving to Vineyard Church for their brother in blue. Fallen officer Daniel Vazquez will be laid to rest today - his funeral begins at 9. We will have complete coverage on @KCTV5 on air and online. pic.twitter.com/pd60GZSRbr — Morgan Mobley (@MMobleyKCTV5) July 27, 2022

Our condolences today and long after to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez. — Mayor Q retweets (@QuintonLucasKC2) July 27, 2022

Officer Daniel Vasquez Obituary



Spanish:https://t.co/C0dL6jrOeV



English(at bottom of page):https://t.co/5hW9PbSJ4c — Bryant DeLong (@bryantd23) July 27, 2022

Today, U.S. and Missouri flags are at half-staff at government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties to honor North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel F. Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/EssutWV0IL — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 27, 2022

Today, U.S. and Missouri flags are at half-staff at all government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties in honor of North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel F. Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/LPLRQPZwBS — Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) July 27, 2022

