LIVE BLOG: Funeral services for fallen North Kansas City Police Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

The scene inside Vineyard Church before Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's funeral service.
The scene inside Vineyard Church before Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's funeral service.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds are expected to gather in the Northland at Wednesday morning’s funeral services for Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The services are set to take place at Vineyard Church starting at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral procession through North Kansas City. The burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

To watch the funeral service coverage live, click here.

The following blog is a compilation of government and law enforcement agencies, community leaders and reporters posting about the day’s events.

We are preparing for coverage of the funeral and procession of NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez. Our coverage will start just before 9am on KCTV5.

Posted by Nathan Vickers KCTV5 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

