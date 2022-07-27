Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

I-70 traffic stop nets nearly 100 pounds of meth in Lafayette County

A photo taken afterward showed countless clear bags with a white substance inside covering a...
A photo taken afterward showed countless clear bags with a white substance inside covering a Highway Patrol vehicle’s hood and windshield.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Betsy Webster
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — An unusually large seizure of meth began last week as a simple traffic stop for speeding.

A search warrant application filed this week seeking access to the driver’s cell phone indicates a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal stopped a vehicle on I-70 Thursday in Lafayette County, about 45 miles east of Kansas City.

A court statement was prepared by a sergeant with the MSHP’s Troop A in Lee’s Summit.

He wrote that the corporal “…noticed that the interior carpet of the vehicle appeared to have been replaced.” He then “…looked under the vehicle…and observed an aftermarket compartment…under the floor.”

The statement indicates the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, gave consent to search the vehicle. A K9 with training in narcotics detection assisted in locating the meth.

A photo taken afterward showed countless clear bags with a white substance inside covering a...
A photo taken afterward showed countless clear bags with a white substance inside covering a Highway Patrol vehicle’s hood and windshield.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

A photo taken afterward showed countless clear bags with a white substance inside covering a Highway Patrol vehicle’s hood and windshield. All told, more than 90 pounds of meth was seized.

The court statement indicates the driver told troopers he was paid $5,000 to move the meth from Compton, California to Lexington, Kentucky before he was intercepted.

That driver has not yet been charged in court.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From 5-9 p.m. during Tuesday’s visitation, the church parking lot was filled with loved ones,...
Family, friends and community members attend visitation for fallen NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park.
Proposed apartment complex sparks conflict in Overland Park