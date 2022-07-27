FORECAST: Cloudy with isolated showers Thursday

Kansas City is still dealing with a cold front today. We’ll see cloud cover with a few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms this morning, with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s. The front will gather strength and organize for the latter part of the afternoon and into the evening, which will increase rain and thunderstorm chances to 40 percent. Temperatures will increase to the low 80s.

Slightly drier pattern expected for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s and by Sunday one more opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms is to be expected. By next week, a dry, warm air mass builds, and temperatures begin to climb. Monday will start us off in the lower 90s, and by Wednesday mid-to-upper 90s are expected through the next weekend with very little rain chance.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.