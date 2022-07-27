Family, friends and community members attend visitation for fallen NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With heavy hearts, family and friends are preparing for the funeral of fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez who was killed in the line of duty.

His funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Vineyard Church off NW Arrowhead Trafficway.

From 5-9 p.m. during Tuesday’s visitation, the church parking lot was filled with loved ones, community members and law enforcement officers who came to honor Vasquez. A motorcade escorted his family to the visitation.

Law enforcement officers came from around the area to show their support for his grieving family and fiancée.

“To show that you are there for them. You really can’t say anything else,” Trudy Meyers said. “Words don’t help.”

Her husband, former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Thomas Richard Meyers, was killed in 1998 when a drunk driver struck him as he helped a victim of a crash.

MOMENTS AGO: The casket carrying the body of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez arrives at Vineyard Church ahead of this evening's visitation.



MORE: https://t.co/4IzjmSO08C pic.twitter.com/szvqJnaW1D — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 26, 2022

Meyers and her daughter attended Vasquez’s visitation alongside members of Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors. “They’ll need the support of family, police, the community, lifelong,” Tracy Meyers-Keeling said. “It’s not a one-week thing.”

Relatives of fallen officers said the support shown for Officer Vasquez is a touching tribute to a man known for his smile, jokes, compassion, and protective nature. “The honor that they’re showing to their brothers is overwhelming,” Trudy Meyers said. “It definitely brings tears.”

Officer Vasquez’s relatives say becoming a police officer was his lifelong dream. Clay County Sheriff Will Aiken says when officer Vasquez spoke at a North Kansas City community event his passion for his career was clear. “He loved every minute of it and the whole time he was just beaming with a smile and just talking about how much he loved his life,” Akin said.

Many who attended the visitation are heartbroken that Vasquez lost his life on July 19 while doing a job he loved. Vasquez was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop for an expired temporary tag near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

“It’s just the devastation that you know the family is going to go through and the hard road they’ve got, and it is a hard road,” Trudy Meyers said.

The Clay County Sherriff’s Department, Kansas City Police Department, and Kansas City Fire Department will answer emergency calls in North Kansas City to allow fellow North Kansas City police officers to attend Tuesday’s funeral service.

Joshua T. Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Vasquez. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty or spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. He is held on a $2 million bond.

