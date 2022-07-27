Aging & Style
Amelia Earhart statue represents Kansas in U.S. Capitol

Amelia Earhart is now one of two statues representing Kansas in the U.S. Capitol's "Statuary Hall." Earhart is one of 11 women depicted in the 100 statues
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean is now permanently enshrined in the U.S. Capitol building.

“Thank you Kansas for bringing honor to this Capitol with this beautiful gift of Amelia Earhart’s Statue,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as the bronze statue was unveiled. “Her presence here brings luster to the Capitol.”

Every state is allowed two statues to represent them in the U.S. Capitol’s “Statuary Hall.” Earhart replaces a statue of former Kansas Sen. James Ingalls and joins former President Dwight Eisenhower.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said the pilot is a great representation of Kansas.

“I think Amelia Earhart Represents a pioneering spirit, courage, she wasn’t timid, and think about what she was doing in a time when all the pilots were men she broke that barrier,” Marshall said.

The Kansas legislature voted to make Earhart one of their statues in 1999. Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation president Karen Seaberg said she’s waited decades for this moment, and Earhart is a great role model for girls across the country.

“That’s probably the most exciting part of this, is that finally women are getting the statue they deserve also,” Seaberg said. “And Amelia Earhart personifies that in every way.”

The Ingalls statues will be sent to be displayed in Atchison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

