Woman critical after being hit on 350 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was critically injured early Tuesday morning after being hit while on-foot on 350 Highway in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:03 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian collision. A pickup had hit a woman on the highway, then stopped.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle stayed on scene, while investigators processed the scene, took pictures and spoke with the driver. Westbound lanes of 350 Highway were shut down for a couple of hours.

It’s unclear why the woman was on the highway, and there is no indication that the driver was ticketed at the scene.

