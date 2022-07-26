Aging & Style
Woman critical after being hit on 350 Highway

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman was critically injured early Tuesday morning after being hit while on-foot on 350 Highway in Kansas City.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:03 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian collision. A pickup had hit a woman on the highway, then stopped.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle stayed on scene, while investigators processed the scene, took pictures and spoke with the driver. Westbound lanes of 350 Highway were shut down for a couple of hours.

It’s unclear why the woman was on the highway, and there is no indication that the driver was ticketed at the scene.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

