Stull church community moves forward after fire damages historic building

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KCTV) - A rural church damaged by a fire is taking the first steps toward rebuilding.

The Stull Community of Faith met with contractors and insurance adjusters on Tuesday to go through the building and take inventory.

Rita Wulfkuhle, who has been part of the congregation for 30 years, said most of the fire was confined to the bell tower. But there is extensive water and smoke damage throughout the building.

“It’s not necessarily what the fire did, but what the water did that the firefighters had to use,” she said.

But Wulfkuhle said the congregation is determined to move forward together. A Harvesters mobile food pantry will distribute food at the church on Thursday. On Sunday, the congregation will hold worship services in its fellowship center next door.

“Church is not the building. It’s all of us,” Wulfkuhle said. “No one is injured and we can still worship.”

The church also posted a statement thanking its members and surrounding community for its support, saying:

“Thank you to all who have expressed your concerns following our fire at the Stull Community of Faith. Thankfully the damage was contained to the bell tower area so our sanctuary is still intact and our Faith and Friendship Center building was not damaged. The firefighters went above and beyond to fight the fire and keep it under control. To them, we are eternally grateful.

At this point, the State Fire Investigator has ruled that the cause is inconclusive.

It is a true blessing that we will be able to continue our worship services in the Faith & Friendship Center. We will also have Harvesters Rural Mobile this Thursday, July 28 in our parking lot starting at noon. The Community Cupboard and Clothes Closet will be open in the Faith & Friendship Center on its regular schedule of the 1st and 3rd Thursdays in August.

The church building will not be accessible during the time of restoration, completion of the repair work, and until we receive authorization from the County to resume occupancy.

If you would like to help, we have set up a fire relief fund.

Checks may be sent to the Stull Community of Faith, 1596 E 250 Road, Lecompton, KS 66050.

You are welcome to check our Facebook page (Stull Community of Faith) and website www.stullcoff.com for continued updates. You may also leave a phone message on the Church answering machine, 785-887-6521.

