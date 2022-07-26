State fire marshal and ATF investigate fire at church in Stull, KS

STULL, Kan. (KCTV) - The state fire marshal and ATF are investigating a fire at a Stull, Kansas church that shut down several roads for hours in unincorporated Douglas County, Kansas.

The church near North 1600 Rd and East 250 Rd is right next door to a volunteer fire station. Crews at the fire station were on a medical call nearby when a neighbor noticed the fire.

The smell of smoke alerted the neighbor who called for help. The first fire crews on scene saw smoke around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. “Flames started coming out of the bell tower,” Consolidated Fire District #1, Douglas County Fire Chief Mike Baxter said.

Firefighters put out the flames before they spread beyond the bell towner. The church sustained water damage from battling the flames. Crews shut down roads near the church as a precaution. “We had some concerns about the structural stability of the bell tower,” Baxter said. “We’ve had personnel up there.”

After an inspection found the bell tower was still structurally sound, crews reopened roads in the area. Church members rushed to save perishable food in their food pantry to continue to provide food for community members. Electricity to the building was turned off following the fire.

The church has long dealt with an unwanted and unfounded urban legend that the old, abandoned home of the Stull United Methodist Church near a cemetery was one of the “seven gateways to hell.” The myth reportedly began in the 1970′s when a KU student newspaper published an article titled, “Legend of devil haunts tiny town.”

In 2019, KCTV5 News spoke with church and community members who were still working to put an end to the myth decades later to stop vandalism and trespassing at the former church location and cemetery.

The fire chief says the preliminary investigation revealed there are no signs of foul play. “This is no spooky situation,” Baxter said. “There was a register on the lightning meters about 1:30 a.m. That was the last lightning strike in the area.”

It is procedure to ask the state fire marshal and ATF to investigate a fire at a church. They will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.