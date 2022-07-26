Aging & Style
State of Emergency declared in Missouri because of severe flooding

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday afternoon. The order declares a State of Emergency in response to severe flooding in the St. Louis region.(Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A State of Emergency has been declared in Missouri because of severe flooding in the St. Louis area.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday, July 26 on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, who is out of the country on a trade mission.

The order declares an emergency exists and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows for local jurisdictions to receive help from state agencies.

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The order signed by Lt. Gov. Kehoe is also the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Missouri to seek a federal Major Disaster Declaration, if damage meets federal thresholds.

“With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians,” Parson said. “Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury.”

The state of emergency is in response to record rainfall in St. Louis.

The National Weather Service said the area broke the all-time daily rainfall record set in August 1915.

In a 24-hour period, 9.04 inches of rain fell in St. Louis.

NWS also reported the region received about 25 percent of its normal yearly rainfall amount in 12 hours.

