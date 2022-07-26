Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Route

Route loves to run, hike and play, but also enjoys a nap and a treat with her favorite people.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Route was found dodging and chasing traffic along winding and hilly KS Highway 5 in Leavenworth County.

She’s had some training at the US Penitentiary in Leavenworth where she learned house training and basic obedience.

For information, see more from the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

