One person hospitalized in Tuesday afternoon Raytown shooting
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - EMS took one person to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was injured in a shooting.
Details were limited, but the Raytown Police Department stated officers arrived to the 8900 block of 54th Street on just after 3:22 p.m. after hearing a man was shot.
According to a news release, officers found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was unknown.
Police said no one had been taken into custody.
