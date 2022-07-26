Aging & Style
One person hospitalized in Tuesday afternoon Raytown shooting

FILE — Police said no one had been taken into custody.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - EMS took one person to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was injured in a shooting.

Details were limited, but the Raytown Police Department stated officers arrived to the 8900 block of 54th Street on just after 3:22 p.m. after hearing a man was shot.

According to a news release, officers found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was unknown.

Police said no one had been taken into custody.

