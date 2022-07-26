Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Northland McDonald’s donating portion of Tuesday sales to family of Ofc. Vasquez

Fourteen McDonald’s locations in the Northland are taking part in a fundraiser Tuesday.
Fourteen McDonald’s locations in the Northland are taking part in a fundraiser Tuesday.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As communities continue to support the family of a fallen North Kansas City police officer, more than a dozen restaurants are stepping forward to contribute, as well.

Fourteen McDonald’s locations in the Northland are taking part in a fundraiser Tuesday, with 10 percent of their proceeds being donated to the family of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The following locations are involved in the fundraiser:

  • 2200 Vernon Street, North Kansas City, Mo
  • 4002 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo
  • 5353 N.w. 64th Street, Kansas City, Mo
  • 9701 N. Ash Avenue, Kansas City, Mo
  • 9851 N.e. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo
  • 6830 N.w. 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, Mo
  • 150 N.w. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo
  • 9551 N. Mcgee Street, Kansas City, Mo
  • 4400 N.E. Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo
  • 290 E. 69 Highway, Claycomo, Mo
  • 500 W. 92 Highway, Kearney, Mo
  • 918 S. 291 Highway, Liberty, Mo
  • 6305 N. Antioch Road, Gladstone, Mo
  • 6300 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, Mo
ALSO READ: West Bottoms businesses raise funds for family of fallen NKC police officer

Vasquez was killed in the line of duty last week responding to a traffic stop. A public visitation for Officer Vasquez is set for Tuesday at Vineyard Church. Funeral services will be held the next morning.

For more on Ofc. Daniel Vasquez, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Los Angeles Angels batter during...
Greinke’s sharp stuff helps Royals cruise past Angels 7-0
State fire marshal and ATF investigate fire at church in Stull, KS
Missouri Republican Senate Candidate Eric Greitens speaks with the media following a discussion...
Campaign 2022: Media Availability with U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
Campaign 2022: Media Availability with U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Greitens