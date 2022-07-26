Northland McDonald’s donating portion of Tuesday sales to family of Ofc. Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As communities continue to support the family of a fallen North Kansas City police officer, more than a dozen restaurants are stepping forward to contribute, as well.

Fourteen McDonald’s locations in the Northland are taking part in a fundraiser Tuesday, with 10 percent of their proceeds being donated to the family of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The following locations are involved in the fundraiser:

2200 Vernon Street, North Kansas City, Mo

4002 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo

5353 N.w. 64th Street, Kansas City, Mo

9701 N. Ash Avenue, Kansas City, Mo

9851 N.e. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo

6830 N.w. 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, Mo

150 N.w. Barry Road, Kansas City, Mo

9551 N. Mcgee Street, Kansas City, Mo

4400 N.E. Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo

290 E. 69 Highway, Claycomo, Mo

500 W. 92 Highway, Kearney, Mo

918 S. 291 Highway, Liberty, Mo

6305 N. Antioch Road, Gladstone, Mo

6300 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, Mo

Vasquez was killed in the line of duty last week responding to a traffic stop. A public visitation for Officer Vasquez is set for Tuesday at Vineyard Church. Funeral services will be held the next morning.

