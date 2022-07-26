Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble

A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for marijuana legalization to appear on the ballot is in danger of falling short.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will you vote on recreational marijuana in 2022? That’s a serious question as the Missouri Secretary of State tallies verified signatures from eight congressional districts.

It needs to represent 8 percent of registered voters in six of the eight congressional districts.

Verified votes are to be turned in by 5 p.m. on July 26.

It’s clear that Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 have enough signatures.

District 7, which includes Springfield, appears to be short. A direct check with Newton County revealed that the district falls short of the needed 30,013 signatures. The total turned into the Secretary of State is at 29,608, as of Tuesday evening.

Districts 4 and 8 do not appear to have enough votes either.

It will be close in District 6.

The campaign manager of Legal Missouri 2022 previously released a statement in response to earlier spreadsheets which showed a large percentage of signatures being thrown out.

“Having turned in nearly 400,000 signatures from Missourians who want to become the 20th state to regulate, tax and legalize cannabis, we are confident about being on this November’s ballot,” said campaign manager John Payne.

Payne has not commented yet on Tuesday’s numbers.

The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.

A certificate of sufficiency or insufficiency will be issued in early August.

A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for marijuana legalization to appear on the ballot is in danger of falling short.(KCTV5)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (left) and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt (right).
Missouri, Kansas AGs among those of 20 states suing USDA over LGBTQ school guidance
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Visitation services Tuesday for fallen North KC Officer Daniel Vasquez
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday afternoon. The order...
State of Emergency declared in Missouri because of severe flooding