Missouri acting governor orders Clay County and Jackson County flags at half staff for fallen NKC officer

MISSOURI (KCTV) - The acting Missouri governor has ordered all flags at government buildings in Clay County and Jackson County be flown at half staff on Wednesday in honor of fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez.

The proclamation was made Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, who is in Germany on an International Trade Mission.

“Officer Vasquez pursued his dream of becoming a police officer with enthusiasm and determination,” Parson said. “It takes a special type of individual to devote his or her life to public service and accept the risks and sacrifices that come with protecting the public. Daniel Vasquez was willing to do that and more. It is tragic that senseless violence has taken the life of a young officer with such a bright future. Our prayers are with his family and the law enforcement community.”

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed the morning of July 19 while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly by the vehicle’s driver. A manhunt ensued, and 24-year-old Joshua Rocha was arrested. He remains in the Clay County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Vasquez’s death. Rocha has a court hearing set for later this week.

A public visitation for Vasquez is set for Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City. His funeral services are scheduled to take place at the same location Wednesday at 9 a.m. With permission from family and organizers, KCTV5 will be covering both events.

Missouri becomes the second state to order flags at half staff in honor of Vasquez. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday ordered all government flags in Kansas be flown at half staff for Wednesday.

