Kansas agencies seize 120 pounds of meth, valued at more than $4.4 million

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-day concentrated effort targeting illegal drugs turned up a significant haul in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department, in collaboration with a host of other agencies, focused their operation in Wabaunsee County, Kansas. Law enforcement stated officers seized large amounts of narcotics: more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine.

The police department stated that amount of meth carries a street value of more than $4,400,000.

