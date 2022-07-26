How you can help donate school supplies for children CASA serves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s almost back to school time!

School supplies can be a budget-breaking expense for foster families, and a full list for one child can cost as much as $70.

Dozens of children in the foster care system desperately need new supplies.

Jackson County CASA has set up a website page to ensure that every child CASA serves has the supplies they need to succeed.

For a list of backpack supplies to donate, click here.

