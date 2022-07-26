FORECAST: Rainy in the morning, 80s in the afternoon

The frontal boundary system from the north has deepened overnight and allowed us to bring in heavier shower and week thunderstorm activity clear through our Wednesday morning timeframe. The front is expected to deepen further south closer to sunrise, which will allow for a dryer trend to begin and build a chance for some sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

This morning, grabbing the umbrellas for the morning commute will be a wise choice. Temperatures are also expected within the upper 60s and lower 70s just before sunrise. Moving into the afternoon as we dry out, daytime highs will range between 84 and 87 degrees. From this morning’s rainfall evaporating, feels-like temperatures are expected in the mid 90s .

By mid-evening, we expect a secondary funnel boundary system from the north to deepen and provide another round of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity just in time for early morning Thursday. So far, heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms are expected with the timing of the storms developing across the metro between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. With all of this rain, our main concern will be localized flooding. The storm cells are expected to produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and occasional gusty winds. However, severe weather activity is unlikely due to the lack of lift.

By Thursday afternoon, the front will have passed to the south, keeping afternoon highs within the lower 80s. We will keep these temperatures through Friday afternoon and even Saturday, with morning lows featured in the low and mid 60s. There’s one more round of wet weather for Sunday afternoon. And by Monday, a dryer trend takes over, along with a substantial increase in temperature.

Expect next week to be back in the low and mid 90s, with potential upper 90s by the end of the work week.

