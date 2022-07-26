Aging & Style
Finalists announced for Independence police chief

Independence, Missouri, Police Department vehicles in November of 2021.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence on Tuesday announced the three finalists for its open police chief position.

The three finalists include two in-house options---Interim Chief Adam Dustman and Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin---along with Idaho Falls, ID, Police Chief Bryce Johnson.

The candidates are set to meet the public at an event Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market on Truman Road.

Dustman has been with the Independence Police Department for 14 years, and has been interim chief since February, managing a department of over 320 employees and a budget of $38 million. He is a graduate of Central Missouri State, where he received a degree in criminal justice. He was the Valedictorian for the 2009 graduating class from the Kansas City Police Department Academy.

Jarnagin has been with the department since 1990 and is also a graduate of Central Missouri State, where he received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in criminal justice. He has attended the Executive Leadership course at the FBI Academy at Quantico, VA and the Police Executive Leadership course at Northwestern University School of Police Command.

Johnson has been police chief at Idaho Falls since 2017. Before that, he had been Juneau, AK, police chief since 2013. He has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, and has managed departments of over 150 employees, and budgets exceeding $19 million. He is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.

(Below are photos of the three finalists)

